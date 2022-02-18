Logan’s Christmas for The Children Giving Campaign supports five local families

Logan’s Christmas for the Children Giving Campaign took place during the 2021 holiday season. The campaign was held in memory of Logan Abbott, who tragically lost his life in a motor vehicle accident on July 21, 2021.
The Abbott Family approached Child Hunger Outreach Partners to set up a memorial fund in memory of Logan. The donations received were designated specifically to help provide Christmas gifts to children within the community.
In the past, leading up to each Christmas, Logan would work with local agencies independently to assure local children woke up to gifts under their tree. With a list in hand, Logan would shop, wrap and deliver the gifts back to the agencies or directly to the families, often delivering right up to Christmas Eve.
CHOP was honored that the Abbott Family selected the organization to help continue the legacy of Logan’s generosity. During the 2021 holiday season, CHOP was able to provide gifts for five local families within Bradford County, including 11 children.
Logan had a huge heart, and it is with great hope that this fund will continue to support local children for years to come. The family of Logan Abbott wishes to thank all those that donated, and for their continued community support.
