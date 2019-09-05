TROY – The Allen F. Pierce Free Library in Troy filled with friends and food Wednesday as the organization celebrated the retirement of long-time Librarian Sue Wolfe.
Wolfe was honored with a party and a specialized plaque as she closes her chapter of serving at the library for over 32 years.
Curt Bayer, a member of the library’s governing board, commemorated her dedicated service, telling how she has impacted generations of western Bradford County residents as she has made literature available to learners of all ages.
Carole Bayer, president of the Allen F. Pierce Free Library governing board stated that Sue has a special way of connecting with people, especially youth.
“She does people beautifully, she really does,” she said. “And children, children are her thing and she does a grand job with them.”
Bayer explained that librarians, especially those as dedicated as Wolfe, are highly prized, especially as libraries continue to grow and incorporate activities, programs and resources far beyond just books.
“We’re babysitters, we’re senior-sitters, we teach them how to build birdhouses, libraries do so many more things than they used to,” she said.
Wolfe will continue to help at the library when needed until December and then will fully retire and flip the page into her next chapter of life.
