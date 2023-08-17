TROY — The fraught history of the concession stand at the rear of Troy Intermediate School came to a head Tuesday, with the Troy school board voting to demolish the structure.
The [square footage] building had originally been designed and bid out in 2017 to function as a concession stand for the track and field booster clubs, as well as a bathroom for track and field events and storage area for the team’s supplies.
At the time, the building was expected to cost more than $100,000, but community interest in the building was high. Donations were solicited, the groundwork and concrete pad where the building was provided pro bono.
Work stalled once the wooden beams of the structure were erected. The structure, not yet weatherized, began getting punished by the elements: first winter snows then rain blowing into its unsealed windows. The structure needed an inspection before work could even recommence.
A review of the facility was done by Hunt Engineering in the fall of 2022, with a grim diagnosis.
Darin Rathbun, V.P. of Hunt, informed the district then that ceiling joists had been placed at incorrect intervals. Potential mold had formed on some of the beams. Much of the building would need to be torn down and re-built. And costs for labor and materials had gone up since 2018 — when work started.
In June, Rathbun gave the district an estimated cost of $300,000 to build the concession stand up to code and weatherizing it. Reluctant school directors voted to put the project out to bid to get a firm grip on the full cost. One bid was received in the amount of $703,000. This bid did not include installing counters on the interior or running electric, plumbing, and HVAC through the building.
The board spent an hour in discussion on the concession stand at a Buildings and Grounds Committee meeting Monday, and came to a conclusion: the costs had become too great.
During the regular school board meeting, Dan Martin put forward a motion to demolish the building, leaving the concrete pad as is for the time being.
“If we’re going to do this we’ve got to get some kind of facility up there with bathrooms,” Martin cautioned.
Discussion about potentially allowing those at track meets to use the Intermediate School bathrooms yielded little results. Superintendent Elias noted only faculty have fobs to the building, and it would be a security issue to allow the doors to be open during meets.
Martin advocated that saving money by not finishing the project should entice the board to focus on what “should be there,” like bleachers and bathrooms at the track field.
The board ultimately voted to tear down the existing structure with a 7-1 vote, with Heather Bohner voting “no.”
Donated funds and value of donated materials will be reimbursed to those who donated, as per the motion.
Jolene Smyth thanked all the community that contributed to the botched project.
Connect with Matt: mrjennings@thedailyreview.com; (570) 265-2151 ext. 1652.
