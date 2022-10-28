Longtime leader of $13.2B debt-ridded Pennsylvania Turnpike cruises in his renomination

A toll worker gives a motorist a thumbs-up after waving their vehicle past a ticket booth in Carlisle, Pa.

 AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

A quick meeting of the Senate Transportation Committee again approved the nomination of Pasquale Deon to be Pennsylvania Turnpike commissioner on Monday.

The action took about five minutes and included praise from both Republican and Democrat representation on the committee. No lawmakers mentioned a recent report from the auditor general on the Pennsylvania Turnpike about “growing financial issues.”

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.