Chances are good that anyone who has lived in the Valley in the last 40 years has memories of Beeman’s Family Restaurant. It has always been a warm, welcoming place to enjoy a meal or to work. Often more memorable than the food though, is the atmosphere. When you are in Beeman’s, whether as a customer or an employee, you feel like a part of the family too.
That family lost its patriarch, Larry Beeman, on Aug. 1, 2020 at the age of 79. Larry opened Beeman’s Family Restaurant in 1977 and soon became one of the Valley’s most respected and well-liked businessmen. He and his wife Lillian operated the family restaurant together, eventually being joined by their four children, who still run things today.
Before opening the restaurant that bears his name on Elmira Street, Larry was a man of many talents. He was the first Eagle Scout in Sullivan County as a teenager. He then became a National Champion in skeet shooting, ranked third in the United States. He started a career with General Electric but left, to his father’s dismay, to pursue what would become his life’s work — restaurant management.
Larry worked for other restaurants, like W.T. Grant’s, until he landed at the then brand-new chain Red Lobster. He traveled with his family around the country opening Red Lobster restaurants for the company and overseeing their start, including locations in Alabama, Ohio, Michigan, West Virginia and New York. Larry even helped open the Red Lobster that still stands on the Vestal Parkway.
After Red Lobster, Larry bought an A&W Restaurant in the State College, Pennsylvania area. He eventually took over the A&W location on Elmira Street, Sayre in the seventies and ran it as a car hop until the restaurant began selling more of its own homemade foods than A&W menu items. The A&W officially became Beeman’s Family Restaurant in 1977 and has been such ever since. The Beeman family has owned and operated several other restaurant locations in addition to one in Sayre.
Just as much as Beeman’s Restaurant is a big part of the Valley, Larry was a key member of the community and loved making it a better place for everyone. He was a lifetime member of the Lion’s Club and belonged to many other associations and groups over the years. He was a founding member of the Athens Township Sewer Board and the Athens Business Association, through which he was integral in turning Elmira Street from two lanes to three. He ran the Lion’s Club annual clam bake event for more than 30 years.
Larry worked hard his whole life, and he liked to play hard too. He made friends everywhere he went and loved to enjoy a game of golf or a good Manhattan with them. Countless people will remember Larry for the dedicated business owner, colleague, boss, friend and family man that he was.
Larry’s legacy lies in his beloved family, which includes his four children, 12 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, his many years of service to the Valley, and all the lives he touched as an employer. Larry will be remembered as a kind and fair boss to the thousands of people Beeman’s Restaurant has employed throughout its more than 40 years.
Larry Beeman was in the business of bringing people together and he did it well. Whether over good food or at work in his restaurants, at his home on the hill, or anywhere else he went he made sure to treat everyone like family. Though he is now gone, his impact on the Valley will be seen and felt for generations to come.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.