ATHENS — During Monday night’s meeting the Athens Borough Council approved a bid for the Friends of the Valley Playland’s redesign engineering study.
While the council reiterated that the new playground has already been designed and approved, the engineering study is necessary for things such as sidewalks, playground materials and cameras to secure the playground.
The project is partially funded by a $212,000 grant from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources which will be able to pay for nearly half the project. Other funds came from $100,000 raised by the Friends of Valley Playland group, with another $100,000 of in-kind contributions.
The council deliberated on bids but ended up approving a bid from AJH Designs, located in Elmira, New York, for a total of $7,850
During a visit to Valley Playland, they learned what needs to change from the ‘90s. While the classics can be expected to return, things like slides, see-saws, monkey bars, and swings, their design and materials will be updated to reflect what’s changed in the world of playgrounds since the day it was built.
The new playground is scheduled to be constructed from Sept. 8 through Sept. 13. If members of the community would like to donate funds or volunteer their time for the project, contact the Friends of the Valley Playland at friendsofthevalleyplayland@gmail.com or call Lori Unger at (717) 433-0439.
