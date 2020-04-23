Pennsylvania launched a new online portal Thursday to help connect those able to donate critical medical supplies to the COVID-19 effort with those in need.
The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency has been receiving many inquiries form people and businesses looking to help first responders and medical professionals, according to PEMA Director Randy Padfield.
“While some people are reaching out directly to their local emergency management office or health care facilities, we are able to coordinate efforts for donations of larger quantities or for anyone who doesn’t know how to get these supplies to those who need them,” he said.
Surgical masks; N95 respirator masks; masks with face shields; medical grade alcohol-based sanitizer and sanitizing wipes; and aprons, protective gloves, goggles and suits are currently needed the most, Padfield explained, even as the number of new COVID-19 cases stabilize.
The PA Critical Donation Portal, which includes additional specifications for the items listed, can be found at https://spportal.dot.pa.gov/padonation/SitePages/home.aspx.
