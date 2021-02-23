Starting 8 a.m. Thursday, Guthrie will begin accepting appointments for upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics at the former Kmart at 2900 Elmira St. in Athens Township, the health care organization announced Tuesday afternoon.
Per state health department guidelines, vaccinations will be available for those 65 years old and older, or those between 18 and 64 with certain co-morbid conditions such as heart disease, type 2 diabetes, cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, Down syndrome, immune deficiency, obesity, pregnancy, sickle cell disease, pregnancy, or those who smoke.
Appointments must be scheduled ahead of time. Those who are eligible can make an appointment through eGuthrie or by calling Centralized Scheduling at 866-488-4743. People can sign up for eGuthrie through eGuthrie.org, or get help with eGuthrie by calling 855-348-eGuthrie (8474).
Guthrie will be reserving a number of appointments for those who don’t have access to technology and can only schedule by calling.
The vaccination clinics will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday, March 1; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, March 3; 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 8; and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 9.
