Looking toward a bigger, better Arts4All

Next year’s Athens Arts4All is set for May 2 and 3, with goals to increase the number of booths and artisans on site, along with the number of people stopping by the event, according to Harlan Rowe Middle School art teacher Kurt Priester as he presented to the Athens School Board Tuesday evening at SRU Elementary.
There were more than 100 booths of professional and student artisans, two stages of music, and an estimated 18,000 visitors over the two-day event held earlier this year, which Priester said was an incredible achievement given that the event was only in its second year.
From the event’s proceeds, he said $6,500 will be donated to the art and music programs in both the Athens and Sayre school districts through grants that teachers can apply for.
“Whatever they need. We don’t put a limit on it, figuring they know what they can use in their rooms,” the Arts4All president explained, adding that organizers are also starting to develop a scholarship for a graduating senior from Athens.
Also returning for the 2020 event — the Rose Park Zoomobile, which Priester said was a big hit.
“And one thing I’m proud of — I’ve worked for three years to get these people here, and finally have them coming — DownBeat Percussion, the drum line from Buffalo,” he added. “Not only are they going to be doing a performance, but they are also going to offer a free clinic for students who are interested in percussion to work with them.”
DownBeat Percussion is the official drum line for the Buffalo Bills, and has also appeared locally as part of the Sayre Christmas Parade.
Priester said the Arts4All team just had their first meeting to get organized and plenty of work awaits in the coming months.
“We just wanted to thank you for your support with what we do,” he added to the board and administrators. “Hopefully, we can make it better for next year.”
Information about the 2020 Athens Arts4All as it develops will be available at athensarts4all.com.
