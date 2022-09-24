Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

The Pennsylvania Capitol this week jolted into action with just six more voting days before the pivotal midterm election, advancing a slew of bills with one common theme while lawmakers raced from fundraiser to fundraiser seeking to bolster their campaign coffers.

 Philadelphia Inquirer/TOM GRALISH
SpotlightPA_black_forUpdates-01.png

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters.

HARRISBURG — Horse-trading, nose-holding, and a whole lot of cash.

Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

State Sen. Doug Mastriano is currently polling behind Democrat Josh Shapiro, whose campaign has highlighted Mastriano’s unpopular and extreme positions on abortion, LGBTQ rights, and voting rights.
Looming election jolts Harrisburg into action as Pa. lawmakers pass a flurry of bills, cash in on fundraisers

Seven Democrats joined the chamber’s Republicans in supporting the bill, including state Sen. Katie Muth (pictured), a vocal opponent of the Harrisburg status quo.