Agritourism liability protections will elude Pennsylvania farmers once again if Gov. Tom Wolf vetoes a measure designed to protect them from frivolous lawsuits.
House Bill 1737 shields schools, businesses and nursing homes, among others, from COVID-19 litigation for up to one year. Language from a separate proposal to protect agritourism farmers was amended into the bill last week by the Senate before passing along mostly party lines.
Wolf signed an executive order Monday that protects businesses from lawsuits related specifically to enforcement of the universal masking mandate, but legislative Democrats have opposed further broadening that scope over fears that it gives too much immunity to negligent actors.
The amended version affords farmers engaged in “agritourism” – a burgeoning side industry that includes corn mazes, festivals and other public events – long-sought protections against lawsuits for no-fault injuries sustained on their properties.
Rep. Barbara Gleim, R-Carlisle, has championed the effort in the House since she was elected two years ago. She said she learned “firsthand the work that farmers put into protecting the public” while hosting Halloween themed attractions on her family’s farm.
“All three components of the bill are pro-growth legislation that will allow Pennsylvanians to realize a path to normalcy in this time of crisis.” Gleim said.
More than 75 associations, nonprofits, school and health care entities, farmers, manufacturers and small businesses have also lent their support and asked Wolf to sign the bill last week.
The Pennsylvania Farm Bureau said in January that securing limited liability protections for agritourism remained a top legislative priority.
“We believe this legislation strikes the right balance between protecting farmers from frivolous lawsuits and meritless claims, while protecting the public when an injury happens because a farmer operated with little regard for public safety,” President Rick Ebert told the House Agricultural and Rural Affairs Committee. “Farmers will do everything they can to protect the public who are invited on to their farm. But there’s still a chance of falling on uneven ground. Our farms are not shopping centers. They are working lands.”
