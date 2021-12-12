TOWANDA — Five hundred forty-six dog tags with names and branches of service were placed on Christmas trees at the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Park Friday evening to remember veterans who sacrificed their lives for the country.
Vicki Wells teamed up with Towanda VFW Post 1568 and American Legion Post 42 in 2019 to start the event. Wells got the idea from a town in Maine that has been doing a similar event for years.
Wells got a list of the more than 1,000 veterans in Bradford County and she decided to reach out to their families on Facebook.
“It is nice to bring people together and although it could be a sad time for them, this is a good way to remember and honor their loved ones,” Wells said.
Wells wants to honor more Vietnam veterans to include with the large number of World War I and World War II veterans she already has. The goal is to eventually get a third tree and honor veterans from the Valley area, but for now Wells wants to honor as many as local veterans as possible before branching out. Local volunteer Brandon Allis performed “Amazing Grace” on the bagpipe to close out the event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.