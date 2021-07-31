Low-interest loans made available for July 12 flooding damage

The U.S. Small Business Administration will be making low-interest loans available to those impacted by the July 12 flooding in Bradford and several other counties.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the SBA approval Friday, which is targeted for Bucks, Philadelphia and Tioga counties, but also available for neighboring counties of Bradford, Delaware, Lehigh, Lycoming, Montgomery, Northampton, and Potter.
Areas received between 6 and 10 inches of rain during a three- to four-hour period, according to the National Weather Service, which damaged homes and destroyed personal property.
“The devastation caused by this flooding will linger in the minds of survivors for years to come,” Wolf said. “But it is our hope that these low-interest loans provide much-needed assistance in helping people get back to normal as quickly as possible.”
As much as $200,000 is available to homeowners and renters for real estate, and $40,000 for personal property. Businesses and non-profits can borrow up to $2 million, according to Wolf’s office. Loan terms can extend up to 30 years.
Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available to businesses to cover expenses that can’t’ be paid due to the impact of the disaster, even if they weren’t physically damaged by the storm.
Those looking for information and loan applications can call the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard of hearing) or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov. The virtual Disaster Loan Outreach Center is available 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. each day.
Loan applications can also be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster and mailed to the U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
