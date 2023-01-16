Lower public transit use in Pennsylvania poses long-term budget problems

Though public transit ridership has significantly fallen since the pandemic, transportation assistance programs in Pennsylvania have seen a boost.
That’s why the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently drew attention to the growing source of ridership available to qualifying residents.
With Find My Ride, PennDOT hopes to expand accessibility to public transit across the state. Since its launch in May 2021, 12,500 residents have been approved, with rides ranging from medical assistance to expanding access for Pennsylvanians with disabilities, the elderly and veterans.
“We’re pleased that so many Pennsylvanians have been connected to these important services and we encourage more to apply,” PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian said in a press release. “Transit provides a vital connection to jobs, to medical appointments, and to our communities.”
Pennsylvania has eight transportation assistance programs in the state that supported 24.4 million trips in 2020-21. Traditional public transit provided 141 million trips for the general public.
All 67 Pennsylvania counties offer a shared ride service to the public, and 49 counties have some kind of fixed-route bus service.
Fixed-route ridership, however, has dropped dramatically.
In Pittsburgh, ridership is down 34% on buses and 52% on light-rail compared to pre-pandemic numbers, and is not expected to recover. Costs, meanwhile, will continue rising due to a 13% pay raise for transit workers that will be spread across four years.
In Philadelphia, transit ridership has dropped by 40%. Riders have complained of the transit system’s reliability and commute times, as well as rising crime.
In the short term, those transit systems’ budgets are stable. In the long term, the loss of ridership will be a major issue as pandemic-era federal funding tapers off in 2024.
“This increased reliance on short-term federal subsidies is unsustainable and presents a fundamental fiscal challenge moving forward,” said Leslie Richards, CEO and General Manager for the Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA), in May during a Senate Transportation Committee hearing. “Rebuilding ridership is fundamental to SEPTA’s long-term viability and the region’s economic success.”
The loss of riders and financial pressures aren’t issues unique to Pennsylvania, either.
The Washington, D.C. metro area has seen remote work almost double since 2019, and commuting patterns have shifted to more workers driving instead of using public transit, according to Mass Transit Magazine. The shift, both in Pennsylvania and nationally, “could force agencies to reimagine their service delivery models,” Mass Transit noted.
Rider fares only cover a minority of operating expenses and public transit requires state and local funding, just as highways for private drivers do. If ridership numbers remain depressed compared to pre-COVID numbers, though, Pennsylvania’s transit systems may have to cut costs, reduce some services, or get more support from taxpayers.
Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.
