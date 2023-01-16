Lower public transit use in Pennsylvania poses long-term budget problems

A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority bus is driven on Market Street in Philadelphia in 2021.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Though public transit ridership has significantly fallen since the pandemic, transportation assistance programs in Pennsylvania have seen a boost.

That’s why the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) recently drew attention to the growing source of ridership available to qualifying residents.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.