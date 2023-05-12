Loyalsock Foundation puts finishing touches on Summit Loop trail, plans opening

SULLIVAN COUNTY — Thanks to countless volunteer hours and endless determination, the Loyalsock Foundation will debut its Summit Loop Trail on Memorial Day. Loyalsock Foundation now invites the public to join volunteers, supporters and elected officials in the grand opening of the one-mile walking path through The Summit: Center for Wellness campus in Laporte Township.
The last big push to complete the trail was Saturday, according to Mary Blondy, head of the Loyalsock Foundation.
“We had about 40 people at our first volunteer day in March when there was still snow on the ground, and about 25 people at the other days, including Saturday,” she recalled.
The dedicated individuals worked to clear brush, smooth out the path, and set up trail markers for the first major piece of the Foundation’s Summit Fitness Center plan.
“The trail can accommodate all ages and abilities, though it’s not wheelchair accessible” Blondy noted.
Now she’s ready to show the community the fruits of all their labor. A short program will be held on Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m., followed by a ribbon cutting and the inaugural walk on the trail. Water and trail mix will be provided. They are excited to showcase the hard work of the volunteers in planning, designing, and creating the beautiful trail.
The loop trail is quickly being populated by benches and adirondack-style chairs and — most importantly — signs designating the sites of future projects.
“We’ll show folks where the actual center is going to be, the amphitheater, and the treehouse,” she explained.
Loyalsock Foundation was one of 11 organizations from Sullivan, Bradford, Wyoming and Susquehanna counties to receive a mini-grant from the Endless Mountains Heritage Region in 2022. The Sullivan County Recreational Association generously decided to match the grant. The grants have been used to design and purchase outdoor trail and site signs for The Summit: Center for Wellness campus. The funds were also used to purchase benches and chairs, conveniently placed along The Summit Loop to accommodate those with less mobility and stamina.
The purpose of creating this path is to build awareness of the opportunities Loyalsock Foundation is planning for the wellness center. Furthermore, while the capital campaign and funding strategies are being developed to raise the funds necessary to construct the permanent facility, Loyalsock Foundation is committed to promoting fitness and outdoor recreation for the Sullivan County community, including seasonal residents and visitors. The trail will showcase the beauty of the site, provide a safe recreational opportunity for everyone, and highlight the natural features of Sullivan County’s forests.
Blondy noted that the next target will be raising funds to build out the site’s driveway and parking lot, and that the project couldn’t have gotten where it is without the dedication of individuals and groups who made the trail possible.
Parking for the opening celebration will be at the Sullivan County Courthouse and a shuttle will be provided, thanks to BeST transit. More information about parking and the event can be found online at www.loyalsockfoundation.org/summit-loop.
