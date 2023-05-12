Loyalsock Foundation puts finishing touches on Summit Loop trail, plans opening

EMHR administrative assistant Savannah Schools and Loyalsock Foundation founder/president Mary Blondy take a look at project plans for the new recreational facility to be constructed in Laporte.

 Review File Photo

SULLIVAN COUNTY — Thanks to countless volunteer hours and endless determination, the Loyalsock Foundation will debut its Summit Loop Trail on Memorial Day. Loyalsock Foundation now invites the public to join volunteers, supporters and elected officials in the grand opening of the one-mile walking path through The Summit: Center for Wellness campus in Laporte Township.

The last big push to complete the trail was Saturday, according to Mary Blondy, head of the Loyalsock Foundation.

