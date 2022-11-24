Loyalsock Foundation is excited to announce that it has received $220,000 in corporate donations through the PA Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit Program.
Gov. Tom Wolf made the official announcement on Nov. 3. Wolf approved a total of over $35 million in support of over 200 community revitalization projects throughout the commonwealth.
Loyalsock Foundation will use its funds for the engineering design and development of a .516-mile gravel access road/driveway to its proposed community wellness center, The Summit: Center for Wellness, located in Laporte Township, Sullivan County. Designing and constructing an access road is critical to advancing Loyalsock Foundation’s vision of building an indoor wellness facility and providing outdoor recreation opportunities for Sullivan County’s residents and visitors.
This year, four corporations made contributions to Loyalsock Foundation’s driveway design project. In return, the DCED Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit Program guarantees these donating corporations a 75% tax credit against PA state taxes. Loyalsock Foundation recognizes and is grateful for the support of Cargill, Inc., New Legacy Ford, Fish Real Estate, and Coterra in advancing the mission of bringing a wellness center to rural Sullivan County and investing in their local community.
In 2021, C&N Bank and Woodlands Bank contributed $45,000 to Loyalsock Foundation through DCED’s Neighborhood Assistance Tax Credit Program. This funding was used to purchase approximately 18.2 acres of land from the Sullivan County School District, completing the 70+ acre campus of The Summit: Center for Wellness.
Starting in early 2023, Loyalsock Foundation volunteers will once again be reaching out to local businesses and corporations for contributions directed towards the physical construction of the access road/driveway.
If you are interested in learning about this Pennsylvania tax credit program that gives businesses the ability to direct tax dollars to benefit their local community, please contact Loyalsock Foundation at info@loyalsockfoundation.org.
