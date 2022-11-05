Loyalsock Foundaton works to bring Wellness Center dream to life

LAPORTE — Mary Blondy had the 2020 Census statistics to back up her drive.
Thirty percent of Sullivan County residents are over the age of 65. Less than 20% of residents had easy access to fitness activities. 12% live under the poverty line. Drowning is the #1 cause of unintentional injury-related death in children under the age of four nationwide.
And she has the drive to change those statistics. That’s why she’s the head of the Loyalsock Foundation. The foundation is a non-profit Blondy started in 2019 and is her instrument in pushing to complete The Summit Wellness Center.
The Summit Wellness Center is a culmination of more than fifteen years of work. In 2006, the idea came about to build a fitness center and pool in Sullivan County for the community, with Eagles Mere resident Frank Comfort leading the charge. Comfort is known the nation over for his prolific coaching career with the University of North Carolina’s swim team.
The pool hasn’t materialized, but the wish for it remains, and now Blondy is putting her best foot forward to make it a reality.
“I think everyone should be able to swim and that’s really how it started,” Blondy said.
Blondy recalled learning to swim when she was growing up in Shunk and lamented that there isn’t a community pool or YMCA in Sullivan County. That’s why, after moving out of the area to a life of finance from New York to Australia to North Carolina and now back, she’s ready to try and make the dream a reality.
She wants to develop the Wellness Center not only to make fitness more accessible to county residents, but to drive visits to the area, and give younger residents a place to go to have fun.
The first step was securing land, and Blondy has managed to secure, through purchases and donations, a 70 acre plot just west of the Sullivan County High School.
“It’s actually just a third of a mile walk down that path,” Blondy noted, pointing down an old logger’s road, “I’d hope the kids could come here after school or parents come after dropping kids off.”
The center would stand atop a ridge looking north toward Dushore and south toward Muncy, a summit worthy of lending its name to the proposed facility. Blondy has the site staked out, the driveway clear, visual renderings of what the eventual complex will look like. She’s getting closer and closer to breaking ground.
“We estimate the building will comprise 28,000 square feet. That’s with a conference center, swimming pool, workout area, lobby, pickle ball courts…there’s a lot packed into that space,” she explained.
The complex will also include a treehouse area for recreation and education and an outdoor amphitheater as well as a loop trail through the dense surrounding woods.
As she walked, explaining where each feature of the fitness center would go, she checked an email on her phone: The Loyalsock Foundation had been granted a $220,000 recreation grant from the state to develop the driveway. This will help tremendously, as Blondy’s estimates put the final price of bringing the project to fruition at close to $14 million. She admits that’s a long way off, but notes that there is a lot of support for the program.
“We’ve had donations from local businesses, the Sullivan County Recreational Association, the county commissioners, the Endless Mountain Heritage Region, everyone wants to see it happen.”
A big moment came this summer when, out of the blue, Senator Bob Casey’s office contacted her and wished to meet.
“That came out of the blue. I had about one day’s notice,” she said.
Getting support from local officials has been crucial to the cause, she said. State Senator Gene Yaw (R-23) and Representative Tina Pickett (R-110) have both spoken with her and lent their support in grant filing. Yaw helped the foundation apply for the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program, which will match up to $7 million dollars in donations with state funds. It’s still a long way off, but Blondy and her advisory boards are committed to making it happen.
“I’ve got an executive board and an advisory board, and I just hired a person. This is my full time job at this point,” she declared.
What’s next? Developing the driveway to the complex and creating walking and bike loop trails on the property, so people can immediately start enjoying the benefits of the project as it marches forward.
Those looking to learn more about The Loyalsock Foundation and its mission to build the Summit Wellness Center can email them at info@loyalsockfoundation.org or visit their website at loyalsockfoundation.org.
