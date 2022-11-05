Loyalsock Foundaton works to bring Wellness Center dream to life

The Loyalsock Foundation acquired 70 acres of woodland west of Laporte for the Summit Wellness Center location. This natural rock face will hopefully one day host an amphitheater and be home to live shows and concerts.

LAPORTE — Mary Blondy had the 2020 Census statistics to back up her drive.

Thirty percent of Sullivan County residents are over the age of 65. Less than 20% of residents had easy access to fitness activities. 12% live under the poverty line. Drowning is the #1 cause of unintentional injury-related death in children under the age of four nationwide.

