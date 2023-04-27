Luke’s Hidden Haven holds fundraiser at Beeman’s

Luke’s Hidden Haven held a fundraiser at Beeman’s Restaurant and Lounge in Sayre Tuesday evening. The animal rescue service’s volunteers held raffle baskets during the event. Pictured from left: Carly Chaffee, Linda Doscher, Billy Kolbeck and Linda Harvey, the LHH administrator.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

SAYRE — An animal rescue service partnered with a local restaurant to raise money for dogs and their needs.

Luke’s Hidden Haven held a fundraiser at Beeman’s Restaurant and Lounge in Sayre Tuesday evening. Organizers displayed raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing for attendees to partake in. The restaurant served its many dinner options as part of the festivities as well. Over 120 tickets were sold during the event.

