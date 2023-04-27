Luke’s Hidden Haven holds fundraiser at Beeman’s

SAYRE — An animal rescue service partnered with a local restaurant to raise money for dogs and their needs.
Luke’s Hidden Haven held a fundraiser at Beeman’s Restaurant and Lounge in Sayre Tuesday evening. Organizers displayed raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing for attendees to partake in. The restaurant served its many dinner options as part of the festivities as well. Over 120 tickets were sold during the event.
The organization had a goal to raise $2,700, while around $1,900 was already raised before the fundraiser even started, according to Maunallen Gregory, the sanctuary’s founder and board chairman. She expressed her thanks to students of Wyalusing Valley Junior/Senior High School for raising $565 towards the fundraiser with a jeans day at school. Teachers contributed monetary donations by paying to wear jeans to work.
LHH is a nonprofit located on Battle Creek Farm in Rome Township. The organization is “dedicated to rescue, protect, and cherish dogs, and to permanently shelter those that have been physically and/or mentally abused and designated un-adoptable,” according to its website. Gregory stated that the money would go towards the nonprofit’s activities, including its flea program to help dogs get rid of any fleas.
The nonprofit’s facility currently has around 60 dogs, stated LHH caretaker Billy Kolbeck. He said it was great seeing many attendees supporting his organization’s cause Tuesday evening. He’s an avid animal lover who cares for the facility’s dogs, as well as his own eight pet dogs at home.
“We take in elderly dogs or those who’s owners passed away,” said LHH Administrator Linda Harvey.
She stated that many of the facility’s dogs have health problems, which create medical bills. Some of the dogs need to be spay and neutered. One dog has diabetes and requires insulin. Others have seizures and need various medicines to treat it. Tuesday’s raised funds will help pay for those medical bills.
For veterinary services, LHH partners with Athens Animal Hospital to treat its many animals. Harvey stated that she appreciates their services and the compassionate care they offer. LHH is also looking for volunteers at its facility.
“Volunteers are always welcome to sit with the dogs and spend time with them,” Harvey said.
She expressed her thanks to Beeman’s for its continued support and partnership. This was the second year that LHH and Beeman’s teamed up for a fundraiser.
For additional funding, the animal rescue service hopes to obtain a $2,000 grant from the Southern Tier Tuesdays program. Volunteers have submitted an application and remain optimistic.
