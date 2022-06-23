Luke's Hidden Haven celebrates one year, holds fundraiser

ATHENS — Luke’s Hidden Haven, a non-profit, no-kill animal sanctuary based in Rome, celebrated its first anniversary on Tuesday, June 21 with a fundraiser at Beeman’s Restaurant in Athens.
“Luke’s Hidden Haven is grateful for the tremendous response from the community, including coming out to our fundraiser at Beeman’s,” the sanctuary stated in a press release.
Funds raised will be used to help Luke’s Hidden Haven continue its mission, which is a little different than many other animal shelters.
Luke’s Hidden Haven describes its mission as twofold:
“The first focus is older dogs who have been abandoned, abused, or bereaved and are not adoptable,” stated the press release. “Many have lost their owners as they have passed away, gone into a nursing facility or are no longer able to care for their pets and families are unable to help. These animals’ remainder of life care will be provided by Luke’s Hidden Haven.”
“The second focus is for dogs of any age requiring severe veterinary surgery and ongoing medical care resulting from abuse, cruelty, accidents, or birth defects and would otherwise be euthanized,” the press release continued.
Luke’s Hidden Haven is not an adoption agency, but there have been times this past year that they have rehabilitated dogs that go on to be adopted. Those occasions are noted to be “a great celebration for the organization.”
In addition to providing a home for elderly and infirm animals, the sanctuary works with local communities to help respond to emergency situations, and works with other animal shelters by fostering animals, donating supplies, and providing transportation.
Maunallen Gregory, founder of Luke’s Hidden Haven, has more than 60 years of experience rescuing animals. The past 20 years have been here in Bradford County. Luke’s Hidden Haven is a 501c3 non-profit and registered animal charity. For more information on the sanctuary, find Luke’s Hidden Haven on Facebook or visit www.lukeshiddenhaven.com.
