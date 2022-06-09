Lung cancer survivor named Relay honorary chair

“When I can’t find the words,
“When I can barely breathe,
“I’m falling on my knees.
“Heaven help me, Heaven help me. …”
Joan Grover’s eyes fill with tears when she talks about the gospel melody.
“That’s an awesome song,” she says.
Not too long ago – Joan herself couldn’t breathe. She had lung cancer.
But she’ll tell you that Heaven did indeed help her. After tests, surgery and chemo, the 54-year-old New Albany resident is recovering, getting back to normal life and planning to serve as honorary chairman of this weekend’s Relay for Life of Bradford County in Wyalusing.
Set to kick off at noon Saturday at the Wyalusing High School track, the annual event benefits the American Cancer Society and aims to celebrate survivors of the disease and encourage those fighting it. It will include teams of participants setting up tents and walking the track, as well as games, ceremonies, refreshments, music and more.
There will be laughter and fun, quiet moments and tears. And hope.
Joan will understand it all.
Her story began last year, when she started feeling tired and out-of-breath. Thinking it was the after-effects of covid or a weight issue, she went to the doctor. There, they did tests. In late November, she got the word: She had a tumor in her right lung.
Tests of tissue around the tumor showed it had not spread, though.
“I just had tears of joy!” she says, remembering the results.
But she still had cancer. So on Jan. 25 doctors at Robert Packer Hospital removed her lower right lung lobe, and afterward she started three rough months of chemotherapy, filled with nausea and sickness. Even today, many foods don’t taste good.
But she’s made it.
“It helps having a support team,” Joan says.
The love and support came from everywhere: her husband, Benjamin; her sisters, Linda (who stayed at the hospital), Nancy, Doris and Ruthann; her friends at Moxie Community Church. Even her 92-year-old mom checks in on her. She calls one friend a “cheerleader.”
She was concerned about her job in the Probation Department at the courthouse.
“This is the least of your worries … we will control what happens here,” her supervisor told her.
Her fellow employees’ support has been ongoing.
“I’ll still get cards from work,” Joan says. She goes nuts staying home and hopes to return to the office soon.
“I’m not going to complain about going to work!” she declares.
“I have a lot of … lot of support.”
Joan used to smoke but quit 20 years ago. If she hadn’t stopped, she says, maybe the cancer would have spread, or she might have died.
“My advice is quit now,” she states. “If I can do it, people can do it.”
Joan’s helped Relay for Life 12 years. In 2010, the family formed a team in honor of Joan’s sister Liz after her daughter Faith got involved with Relay through the Wyalusing High School Leo Club.
“Then it just kind of went from there,” she says.
They lost Liz in 2015, but their team has kept at it. This year, with her special position, Joan will speak and lead a lap around the track.
“It’s good that you can come together,” she says of Relay. “Just be there for each other … know that people care.”
The busy day will be packed full of activities. Everything starts at 12:30 p.m. with the opening ceremony, presentation of the Jan Bouse-Stoddard Memorial Sunshine Award and music by Dustin Latini.
Highlights of the schedule after that include: 2 p.m., music by the Wyalusing Community Theatre’s “Anything Goes” cast (also at 6 p.m.); 4 p.m., Barbara Gary Memorial Lap; and 4:30 p.m., Survivor and Caregiver Lap and Joan’s speech.
At 9 p.m. the impressive luminaria ceremony will take place, with thousands of lighted bags displayed in the bleachers and around the track, honoring or in memory of cancer patients. Following the ceremony, a silent lap is scheduled.
The day also includes food, basket raffles, a bake sale, vendors’ displays, an obstacle course, pool noodle hockey, a flamingo ring toss and a poker/run walk. The basket raffle drawing will be held at 9:30 p.m., with the closing at 10:45.
Today, Joan has a keychain bearing three words: “Faith.” “Hope.” And “love.” She’s learned about all three.
“(You) just have to have faith. Just have to have strong faith to get you through,” she says. “And don’t give up. The next day’s going to get better.”
When Joan could barely breathe … Heaven helped her. Heaven helped her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.