The Lycoming Composite Mountain Bike Team competed in The National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s (NICA) Pennsylvania Mountain Bike League’s last race of the season at Elkton, MD on Saturday and October 15-16. The race, dubbed Fair Hill PICL Rally, included middle school and high schools teams from across Pennsylvania. Over 712 riders used their skills to complete required laps.
Local riders for the Lycoming Composite Team earned podium finishes including Noah Scholnick, Williamsport who took 1st place in the MS Open Boys category of 11 riders and Chase Geurin, Towanda placed 2nd in JV3 Boys category of 59 riders.
