generic The Daily Review

A regional bike team has announced its many placements in a big competition that was held in Johnstown, Pa. over the weekend.

The Lycoming Composite Mountain Bike Team competed in The National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s Pennsylvania Mountain Bike League from Sept. 17 to 18. It was the second race of the season for the league. The race is also known as the Johnstown Showdown and consisted of around 500 riders from many Pennsylvania middle and high school teams.