A regional bike team has announced its many placements in a big competition that was held in Johnstown, Pa. over the weekend.
The Lycoming Composite Mountain Bike Team competed in The National Interscholastic Cycling Association’s Pennsylvania Mountain Bike League from Sept. 17 to 18. It was the second race of the season for the league. The race is also known as the Johnstown Showdown and consisted of around 500 riders from many Pennsylvania middle and high school teams.
Two members of the Lycoming team that are Williamsport natives obtained big wins at the race. Noah Scholnick took first place in the MS Open Boys category of 14 riders, while Izzy Sanders took second place in the eighth grade female class of 14 riders.
Lycoming Composite athletes that also participated included:
• JV3 Boys Class 60 riders: Rein Alderfer, of Towanda, who placed 35th and Chase Geurin, of Towanda, who placed seventh.
• JV2 Boys Class 101 riders: Landon Earnest, of Hughesville, placed 46th and Jayenne Mitteer, of South Williamsport, placed 24th.
• Ninth Grade Boys Class 60 riders: Grant Loiselle, of South Williamsport, placed 25th.
• Eighth Grade Girls Class 14 riders: Maddie Sanders, of Williamsport, placed ninth.
• Seventh Grade Girls 21 riders: Maisie Saunders, of Williamsport, placed 12th, while Sabra Fisher placed 20th.
• Seventh Grade Boys 55 riders: Mason Joiner, of Montoursville, placed 42nd, while Spencer Beatty, of South Williamport, placed 12th.
• Sixth Grade Boys 23 riders: Deegan Bragg placed 19th.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.