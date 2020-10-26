ATHENS TOWNSHIP – Lynch-Bustin Elementary School will be closed today after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.
According to an announcement on the school's Facebook page, the district was informed about the positive test late Sunday afternoon.
“As a district we need time to review with the Department of Health the necessary steps for contact tracing and/or exposure to students and staff,” Superintendent Craig Stage said to parents. “I sincerely apologize for the late notification and I know the stress that this puts families under, but it is pertinent for us to perform the necessary steps to keep our students and staff safe.”
He encouraged Lynch-Bustin students to livestream if possible, and schedules would be made available through their See Saw or Schoology accounts.
All other district buildings will have class as normal.
On Friday, the district reported that two students had tested positive for COVID-19, although the Department of Health confirmed that there was no school exposure. One of the cases, a high school student, had not been in school after having close contact with another student who ended up testing positive on the evening of Friday, Oct. 16. The district notified the public about that other student's positive test Thursday. The other case, an SRU Elementary student, was last in school on Thursday, Oct. 15, and had been isolated after having contact with a family member who tested positive.
The district has now had nine COVID-19 cases to date.
“As a community, we must continue to do all we can to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 for the health and safety of our students and staff,” Stage said. “In recent weeks, Bradford County has seen an uptick in cases and has been identified as a county in the Substantial level. Our priority is to keep schools open for as long as it is safe for our student and staff.”
