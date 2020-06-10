Lynch Little Library ready to welcome community readers

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — A new resource for children needing summer reading materials is now up and ready to go at Lynch-Bustin Elementary School.
According to school Principal John Toscano, the Lynch Little Library was built by students Quinn and Audrey Riddle.
“It’s basically a big cabinet that we’re going to put free books into for kids in the community,” Toscano explained to the Athens School Board Tuesday. “They can come and take a book, or people can put books in for other kids to use, and we’re hoping it’s going to get some good use over the summer, especially with libraries being closed.”
The Lynch Little Library was installed Monday.
“I’m super-thankful to them, and we’re excited to get it going,” Toscano added.
