ATHENS BOROUGH — The Athens Borough Council approved a $2,832,090 budget Monday that will increase property taxes by 1 mill, or $45 a year for a home valued at $45,000.
The 2020 budget represents a $14,920 increase over the current spending plan.
Officials noted that the millage has only increased by 3.75 over the past decade. This includes the 2020 budget. Speaking in October, council President Bill Cotton noted that the increase in taxes has not been sufficient to keep up with inflation and the cost of employee benefits.
In preparing the 2020 spending plan, Cotton had said that a great deal of time was spent evaluating expenditures while continuing to provide required services.
The budget includes a General Fund of $1,556,700, a Library Fund of $13,500, Street Maintenance Fund of $115,000, Fire Equipment Fund of $51,000, and Sewer Revenue Fund of $1,095,890.
Cotton noted that property owners will continue to pay $140 per quarter for sewer.
