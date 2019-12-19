More than $1.2 million in tax credits has been awarded to the Central Pennsylvania Food Bank through Pennsylvania’s Neighborhood Assistance Program to support mobile food pantries in Bradford and other counties.
According to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23), who announced the funding Wednesday, the food bank helps many people in need, and “I’m pleased they will be able to continue that important mission and reach even more people in need, improving the quality of life for many in the region.”
The food bank expects to serve 35,000 people with 8.6 million pounds of food through 130 sites.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.