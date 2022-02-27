Mac and cheese bake-off delivers community fun

TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Cheese lovers had the opportunity to try a variety of dishes that put a different spin on a classic meal on Saturday.
The Wyalusing Valley Museum Association presented their Mac and Cheese Bake-Off at The Villa Sena in Towanda Township.
Eight contestants brought their own dishes and entered into competitive adult and youth categories for traditional mac and cheese or a loaded category consisting of additional flavors.
At the event, 8-year-old daughter Kristi Hollett was busy stirring up a pot of smoked Cooper cheese that she made herself. Her mother Sara was by her side at their table to assist and serve samples to cheese lovers. Sara stated that the event is inspirational for kids to start cooking their own meals.
Jim and Mary Neiley were also there serving samples of their competing dishes. Jim created a smoked cheddar bacon flavor, while Mary cooked up a cheese steak flavored one.
The event served as a fundraiser for the museum’s building renovation project.
“We are currently renovating a building on Main Street in Wyalusing to be our future home,” said Morgan Clinton, the museum’s curator.
She stated that fundraising has been good and steady so far and that mac and cheese is always a popular draw.
“If people love eating mac and cheese, but don’t like making it then this is perfect for them,” she said. “It’s fun seeing the different varieties that these cooks create.”
