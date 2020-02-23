WYALUSING- The Wyalusing Valley Museum hosted their Mac and Cheese Bake Off 2020 at the Villa Sena restaurant Friday in an effort to raise funds for the Move to Main Street campaign.
Last year, Keirsty Holland took her lactose free Mac and Cheese to the competition with high hopes and dreams of a first place, but fell short without placing. This year after consulting with her husband who’s intolerance to lactose has inspired so many of her recipes, she decided to bring along her cajun style lactose free mac and cheese as well.
When speaking about her recipes and how she keeps them lactose free, Holland shared, “So instead of using a traditional milk or cheese, we use almond milk, egg, and cabbage cheese because it is naturally lactose free.”
When asked if using different ingredients results in various textures and flavors, Holland mentioned, “Definitely, the egg we add in because without the egg it wouldn’t have that same like thicker creamer consistency of a mac and cheese.”
After her results last year, it would be easy to understand if Holland had altered her recipe, but she didn’t. In fact she said, “I did do the exact same recipe. we make it every holiday and every family gathering.”
She was then asked if it was the cajun style that helped them net the win and she responded, “I think the cajun definitely stood out, but there’s two categories loaded and traditional.” She continued “There were a lot more of allergen mac and cheese recipes this year. So I think that really opened people’s mind to the idea that you don’t have a traditional mac and cheese for it to be good.”
Before she won the contest, her father, Bill Holland had already established, “She’s not allowed to come over without her mac and cheese.” However after she claimed both titles this year, whispers of trying to bring her recipes to the market were abound.
