TOWANDA — Bradford County residents got to indulge in some cheesy delights Saturday afternoon to benefit a local museum.
The Wyalusing Valley Museum Association held its Mac and Cheese Bake-Off at The Villa Sena from noon to 3 p.m.
Participants brought in their own mac and cheese dishes that they created for hungry attendees. People packed the Italian restaurant and went from table to table trying samples of each and every dish.
The event served as a fundraiser for the Wyalusing Valley Museum’s planned move into its new Main Street facility in Wyalusing, according to WVMA member Mary Neiley. The museum is currently located on Church Street.
The WVMA “was founded in 1980 to preserve and interpret the rich history and culture of the Wyalusing Valley and contiguous area of the southeastern corner of Bradford County, in order to educate area residents and visitors about our past,” according to its website.
The bake-off has grown this year in attendance and participation, Neiley stated. A total of 15 contestants participated in this year’s event, which is almost double from last year’s bake-off. Specifically, eight contestants participated in 2022. Abbie Stevens, Tony Carey and Terry Erb served as judges and determined the ultimate winners.
Winners included: Noelle Bailey — Traditional Mac and Cheese Youth, Charlie and Pearl Roof — Loaded Mac and Cheese Youth and the Peoples’ Choice Youth, Jim Neiley — Traditional Mac and Cheese Adult, Adam Woodruff — Loaded Mac and Cheese Adult, and Keirsty Holland — Peoples’ Choice Adult.
Holland cooked a jalapeño popper flavored mac and cheese. She expressed her excitement for being recognized by attendees through their votes. She stated that it felt good to win and be a part of this year’s festivities.
Neiley congratulated all of the winners and thanked Villa Sena for hosting the fundraiser and playing a big role in the bake-off.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
