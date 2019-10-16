The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal Unit is investigating an apparent arson in Lackawanna County after two pieces of heavy timbering equipment belonging to a New Albany business were set on fire and parts from other machinery on site were thrown into the blaze.
According to investigators, the machinery, belonging to Carr Logging LLC, was parked at the end of an access road about two miles in the woods of Pinchot State Forest in Spring Brook Township between last Friday afternoon and Monday morning, when the incident occurred.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall Unit at (570) 963-4323.
