ATHENS BOROUGH – The Madonna’s Pet Food Drive Celebration will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Teaoga Square in downtown Athens. Proceeds will benefit the Bradford County Humane Society and Stray Haven.
Donations of dog and cat food, as well as cat litter, will be accepted. Children age 12 and under will receive a small ice cream cone from Sweet Sharlene’s, operated by Penn York Opportunities, when they donate a bag of food for the animals.
There will also be live music on stage, with the East Meets West band. Bellydancer Yasmin, from California, will give a dance performance.
Kittens will be visiting from the Bradford County Humane Society and will be available for adoption.
Sweet Sharlene’s will be selling puppy sundaes and will have treats for dogs. Raffle tickets will be for sale for goods donated by local businesses.
Dr. Davenport, the new veterinarian from the Athens Animal Hospital, will be there for a meet-and-greet.
Attendees are asked to bring their own lawn chairs and to please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Toilet facilities will be provided by Bishops, Wysox.
For questions, call or text Mary at (570) 886-0794 or email maryasull@hotmail.com.
