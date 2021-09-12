Maggi Frawley retires, celebrates 32 years of teaching dance

TOWANDA BOROUGH — A surprise celebration was held for Maggi Frawley at the Keystone Theatre to recognize her retirement from teaching dance for over 32 years in Towanda.
The Maggi Frawley’s School of Dance’s workers and students planned the party and she was told that she was going to a dance performance of the Towanda K-dettes.
“I am totally surprised and didn’t expect this, so I am very touched,” she said. “I hope that I taught more than dancing and that I touched people’s souls.”
A video was played on the theater’s screen that showed footage of dance performances over the years from past students under Frawley’s direction.
The video also featured recordings of past students telling Frawley how much they appreciated her love and guidance as a teacher and mentor.
Frawley spoke of how she was in professional theater in New York City for 20 years before coming back to Towanda and never expected to teach dancing.
“I did my first year to raise money for the theater and I kept going from there,” she said. “It has certainly brought so much joy into my life.”
Melissa Coyle is a former student who was at the event to show Frawley how much she is appreciated and respected.
“It’s because of Maggi that I pursued a career in musical theater, acting and dancing and I lived in New York City for about eight years as a professional actor,” said Coyle.
She is currently a music teacher for the York Central School District near Rochester, N.Y. and is helping with her school’s musical.
Elaine Poost, the BCRAC director, said that she is forever grateful to Frawley for helping raise funding for the Keystone Theatre with variety shows and that Frawley has been a vital part of the Towanda community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.