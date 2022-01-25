A redistricting plan that could bring changes to three of Bradford County's four magisterial districts has been proposed and is now ready for public input.
On Monday, President Judge Maureen Beirne said that the Magisterial District Reestablishment Plan for Bradford County is available for public inspection and written comment.
The proposal seeks to make caseloads more equal among the magisterial judges.
Sheshequin and Ulster townships are currently part of Magisterial Judge Todd Carr’s district based in Towanda, but both could be reallocated into new districts.
The proposed plan would have Sheshequin Township added to Magisterial Judge Fred Wheaton’s district based in Wysox, while Ulster would be added to Magisterial Judge Jonathan Wilcox’s coverage area based in Troy.
Magisterial districts within each judicial district can be created by the courts of common pleas under the direction of the Supreme Court for better efficiency, according to Article V, Section 7(b) of the Pennsylvania Constitution. The court can re-establish the number, boundaries and classes of magisterial districts within each judicial district a year after the federal census, according to Pennsylvania statutes.
Residents can read copies of the proposed plan at each of the district justice offices, at the Bradford County Courthouse Law Library and online at bradfordcountypa.org. Written comments can be directed to Mary Corbin, district court administrator, Bradford County Courthouse, 301 Main St., Towanda, PA 18848 or emailed to courtadmin@bradfordco.org. Comments must contain the name and address of the author, and must be submitted by Feb. 24.
The redistricting plan has to be submitted to the Pennsylvania Supreme Court before Feb. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.