Reports of problems with Pennsylvania’s new mail-in voting poured in following Tuesday’s primary elections, prompting Governor Tom Wolf to issue an executive order on June 1 that extended mail-in voting deadlines in six of the Commonwealth’s counties.
Bradford County was not left unimpacted by the troubles that surrounded mail-in voting, according to Bradford County director of elections Renee Smithkors, who said many voters did not receive their mail-in voting ballots.
“Unfortunately, we (had) several voters who never received their mail-in ballots within Bradford and across the Commonwealth,” Smithkors stated. “ At first, we used a mail house vendor and thought perhaps they were the delay. Then, we started mailing the ballots directly from our office in Towanda and the voters still did not receive the ballots in a timely manner. The local Post Masters and staff went above and beyond trying to make sure the ballots arrived to voters and then were returned to our office quickly. I have had several conversations with the United States Post Office in Harrisburg as well as the Pennsylvania Department of State on the manner. They are aware of the issue and the conversations will continue during the summer months in preparation for the General Election.”
Smithkors told that other counties near Bradford experienced similar issues with mail-in voting.
Smithkors said that while the mail-in ballot system was signed into law under Act 77 of October 2019, long before COVID-19, she feels the pandemic “attributed to the delay” in voters receiving their mail-in ballots due to mandatory shutdowns and a rise in more individuals relying on mail service.
Bradford County election officials are still in the process of tallying how many votes were cast during Tuesday’s primary election, according to Smithkors, however she stated that the turnout was “extremely low.”
