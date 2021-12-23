High-speed internet service will be coming to rural Pennsylvania thanks to three state representatives from the Northern Tier.
State Reps. Tina Pickett (R-110), Clint Owlett (R-68) and Martin Causer (R-67) sponsored House Bill 2071, now Act 96 of 2021, which allows the Pennsylvania Broadband Development Authority to coordinate and facilitate funds from the U.S. Congress’ federal infrastructure bill.
Pennsylvania is expected to receive about $100 million initially and additional funds after the authority develops a statewide broadband expansion plan.
“This is a great day for all of us who have been fighting for broadband access in the most rural areas of the Commonwealth,” Pickett said. “Broadband infrastructure is as vital to our communities and our economy as our utilities and transportation infrastructure. I look forward to better connectivity for everyone in the Northern Tier.”
The authority would serve as a single point of contact for parties interested in developing broadband or expanding existing infrastructure, as well as identifying access to funding sources and coordinating joint efforts for broadband buildout.
“I’m confident this law is going to be a game-changer for our farmers, business owners, teachers, students, doctors, patients and all of us who have been hampered by slow or no internet service,” Owlett said. “I believe the funding and coordination facilitated by this law will finally get broadband service to the ‘last mile.’”
The law is effective immediately and the authority will dissolve in 10 years or when the federal funds are used.
“The COVID-19 pandemic proved once and for all that access to high-speed internet is not a luxury but a necessity,” Causer said. “Successful expansion of broadband comes down to coordination and funding, and this new law addresses both. It is what we need to get across the finish line of providing broadband to all who need it.”
