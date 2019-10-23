Athens Superintendent Craig Stage attended Canton Area School District's Board of Education meeting in October to pay the price for a bet made regarding September's Gold Out Game.
The wager was between Stage and Canton Superintendent Eric Briggs, who agreed that the losing team's Superintendent would attend a board meeting at the winning district to declare the champion superior. Stage congratulated Briggs for the win and praised him highly in front of a crowd of Canton football players as well as school board members.
