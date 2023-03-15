WYALUSING — The music of ABBA will fill Kenneth S. William Auditorium this Thursday, Friday and Saturday as Wyalusing students stage Mamma Mia! Directed and staged by Carol Madill, Damien Wickizer and Stephanie Beirne, the show will curtain at 7:30 p.m. each night.
While Madill has served as vocal director for many of Wyalusing’s previous high school productions, this is the first year she’s stepped into the role of stage director.
“Our lead director (Bob Shumway) decided to step down, but he’s our drummer and he’s also our producer,” said Madill. “He’s still involved, because there’s a lot of aspects of putting on a show that I’ve never dealt with.”
Madill’s previous involvement always included vocals, some choreography, and playing in the pit orchestra. This year, she’s dived into the deep end.
“So now there was scenery, lighting, sound, props, everything,” said Madill. “There’s a lot of moving parts.”
She credited Wyalusing’s tireless group of volunteers with making her vision a reality, especially with the stage design by art director Abbie Stevens.
“We have a very small stage,” said Madill. “So it limits us as to what we can do. I came up with this concept, I drew a very bad picture for her, talked to her about it, and they were building it over Christmas break.”
The core structure of the scenery was in place for the first rehearsals in January, which Madill noted was a big help for her.
“It helps so much to have the actual physical things you’re trying to envision,” said Madill, who went on to elaborate that it helps with directing the flow of the scenes and the movement of the cast. “Again, those were concepts that I had never had to really deal with too much.”
Despite the added responsibilities of being stage director, Madill said she really enjoys the creative side of the role.
This production is a bit of a reunion for Madill, who retired from teaching music in the Wyalusing Area School District two years ago. Many of the people involved are former students of Madill, including vocal director Wickizer, choreographer Beirne, sound technician Larry Beebe, and light technician Dustin Bahl.
“They’re my kids still,” said Madill.
Of course, many of the students in the show are also her former students. In fact, many of this year’s seniors go back to the one and only year that Madill taught 6th grade music.
“And I did a 6th grade show with them,” said Madill. “I knew they were special back then. The majority of them have come up through this.”
Senior cast members include Hannah Ely, Daphnie Knapp, Ethan Lewis, Connor Wickizer, Jubei Cruz, Kayla Beebe, Sidney Reilly, Brooklyn Milne, Anna Kipp, Alexis Sykes, Victoria Pacreau, and Erin Salsman.
Ely, playing Sophie Sheridan, has previously been cast in “Rags,” “Newsies,” “Into the Woods,” and “Seussical.” She is a member of jazz choir and chorus, as well as their dance, track, volleyball, and cheerleading teams. She also participates in the Future Business Leaders of America.
Knapp, in the role of Tanya Cresham, was a part of “Rags,” “Newsies,” “Bye, Bye Birdie,” “Into the Woods,” “Seussical,” and “Anything Goes.” She’s a member of cheerleading and dance, and performs in jazz choir, chorus, and the unaccompanied minors a cappella group. She also is a member of yearbook and student council.
Lewis, portraying Sam Carmichael, has been in “Marry Poppins,” “Rags,” “Newsies,” “Into the Woods,” and “Seussical.” He is also in the unaccompanied minors a cappella group, chorus and jazz choir, and he is a member of the track team. He also is a member of student council.
Wickizer, playing Harry Bright, is making his stage debut. He participates in FBLA, and is a member of the track team and media club.
Cruz, portraying Sky, is also making a debut, having not been in a production since 6th grade. He is a member of the student council, the stream team, and science olympiad.
Beebe, in the role of Ali, has been cast in “Rags,” “Newsies,” “Into the Woods,” and “Seussical.” She is a member of the track and cross country teams, as well as student council, science olympiad, FBLA, Leo Club, National Honor Society, yearbook, and class offices. She also performs in jazz choir and chorus.
Reilly, playing Lisa, was a part of “Rags,” “Newsies,” “Into the Woods,” and “Seussical.” She is a member of FBLA and yearbook, and performs in chorus, jazz choir, and the unaccompanied minors a cappella group.
Milne, portraying Claire, has been in “Newsies,” “Into the Woods,” “Sleeping Beauty,” “Seussical,” “Guys and Dolls,” “Anything Goes,” and “It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play.” She is a member of the cheerleading, dance and track teams, and participates in student council and Leo Club. She also performs in jazz choir, senior chorus, and the unaccompanied minors a cappella group.
Kipp, playing Eddie, was a part of “Into the Woods” and “Seussical.” She performs in chorus, and is a member of the volleyball, cheerleading, and track teams. She also participates in FBLA.
Sykes, in the role of Harper, has been cast in “Bye, Bye Birdie,” “Into the Woods,” and “Seussical.” She also performs in jazz choir and chorus.
Pacreau, playing Sister Alexanrios, is a foreign exchange student from France. She has performed in productions of “The Three Musketeers” and “West Side Story.” She has also performed in ballet and chorus, and is a member of the cheerleading team.
Salsman, stage director and member of the ensemble, has been a part of “Rags,” “Newsies,” “Into the Woods,” and “Seussical.” She is a member of the National Honor Society, FBLA, scholarship challenge, yearbook, student council, and the Dungeons and Dragons Club.
