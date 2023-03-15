WYALUSING — The music of ABBA will fill Kenneth S. William Auditorium this Thursday, Friday and Saturday as Wyalusing students stage Mamma Mia! Directed and staged by Carol Madill, Damien Wickizer and Stephanie Beirne, the show will curtain at 7:30 p.m. each night.

While Madill has served as vocal director for many of Wyalusing’s previous high school productions, this is the first year she’s stepped into the role of stage director.

