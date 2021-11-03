Man allegedly flees police after throwing objects at cars

ATHENS TOWNSHIP — An 18-year-old Milan man faces felony charges after fleeing police in an alleged incident involving objects being thrown at cars on Sept. 27.
Athens Township Police said that they responded to a report of individuals throwing objects at vehicles from under a bridge near the Dollar General in the township.
While driving near the bridge south of Macafee Road, police said that two objects that looked like rocks were thrown in the direction of their patrol vehicle, according to court documents.
The officer parked the vehicle and searched for the individuals from under the bridge, which led him to the Dollar General parking lot and he saw an unoccupied vehicle with keys in the ignition and a can of alcohol in its center console, according to police.
A man was later seen walking from the back of the store, entered the vehicle and drove off with no headlights turned on and police heard someone allegedly yell “come on, man, they ain’t catching us” from the car as another individual jumped over a guardrail, court documents show.
A traffic stop was attempted on the vehicle, but it was terminated due to the road conditions and high rate of speed of the vehicle, according to court documents.
Authorities said that they later went to a residence on Chamberlain Road that was associated with the car’s registration and their investigation led them to find Tyler D. Cornish during a traffic stop and he allegedly confessed to driving the vehicle from the Dollar General and hiding in the woods until police left.
Cornish allegedly had glassy eyes and smelled of alcohol, which led authorities to transport him to the Athens Township Police Department and field sobriety testing was conducted, according to court documents.
Police said that he allegedly confessed to drinking alcohol and he showed signs of impairment, but he said that he wasn’t throwing objects and that he didn’t realize police were trying to conduct a traffic stop on his vehicle.
Cornish faces charges of felony fleeing or attempting to elude an officer, misdemeanor recklessly endangering another person, summary obedience to traffic-control devices, summary fail to keep right, summary careless driving and summary no headlights.
His monetary bail was set at $45,000 and a preliminary hearing is scheduled for Nov. 9.
