Man arrested for DUI after crashing Wyalusing school bus with students inside

WINDHAM TOWNSHIP, Wyoming County — A Sugar Run man is facing charges after Pennsylvania State Police said he crashed a school bus into a tree while under the influence with 13 Wyalusing Area School District children on board in Wyoming County.
The crash took place along Route 3001 near Overshot Road in Windham Township. State police from Tunkhannock were called to the scene around 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 13, where they said 26-year-old Brandon Harvey showed obvious signs of impairment, according to a police report released Wednesday. He was taken into custody for DUI and endangering the welfare of a child. Three children were treated at the scene for minor injuries by EMS responders. The children’s ages ranged from 4 to 15 years old.
Charges were filed through Magisterial District Court 44-3-02.
