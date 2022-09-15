LEROY — A man was arrested at a Lycoming County Walmart parking lot for allegedly burglarizing a LeRoy Township residence.
David Scott Smith, 37, of Newberry, Fla. is accused of breaking into a Route 414 residence around May 27 to 29, according to court documents. The burglary was reported to Pennsylvania State Police on June 8. Stolen items included keys, a check book, cash, gas cans and a tool box.
Montoursville Borough police were investigating a separate incident when they discovered Smith inside a stolen vehicle parked at Walmart, court documents show. Smith had the stolen items from the LeRoy residence with him at the time. The officers recovered the items and contacted the victims on June 8. Borough police took the items and transferred them to state police on June 27. The victims later took back their possessions.
Smith faces charges of felony burglary: overnight accommodation with no person present, felony criminal trespass: enter structure, misdemeanor theft by unlawful taking of movable property and misdemeanor receiving stolen property.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $100,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
