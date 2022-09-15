generic crime

LEROY — A man was arrested at a Lycoming County Walmart parking lot for allegedly burglarizing a LeRoy Township residence.

David Scott Smith, 37, of Newberry, Fla. is accused of breaking into a Route 414 residence around May 27 to 29, according to court documents. The burglary was reported to Pennsylvania State Police on June 8. Stolen items included keys, a check book, cash, gas cans and a tool box.

Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.