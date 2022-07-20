CANTON TOWNSHIP — A Roaring Branch, Pa. man faces charges of statutory rape that allegedly occurred in Canton Township from June 1 to 25.
Pennsylvania State Police arrested Parker Kennet Petrowski II, 22, on Sunday for statutory sexual assault involving him and a 14-year-old female victim, according to the police report.
Petrowski faces charges that include three counts of felony statutory sexual assault: 4-8 years older, felony corruption of minors: defendant age 18 or above and three counts of misdemeanor corruption of minors. His unsecured bail was set at $10,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 3 with Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.