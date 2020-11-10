Alex Wallace of Ulster completed his second Marine Corps Marathon on Saturday. Wallace made the 26.2 mile stretch through Ulster, Towanda, Wysox and lastly Rome.
The Marine Corps Marathon began four decades ago and is now known as one of the most popular marathons in the world. The MCM is normally hosted annually in Arlington, Virginia and in the nation’s capital, but due to COVID-19, runners were asked to complete the marathon in their respected hometowns.
Wallace is a Northeast Bradford alumni class of 2009 and served with the United States Marine Corps upon graduating. He has been an avid runner and sees the Marine Corps Marathon as a place where two of his passions coincide.
Wallace finished the marathon in three hours and 58 minutes and plans on continuing to participate in these events for years to come.
“Congratulations Alex,” his family stated, “we are all so very proud of you! Oorah!”
