SMITHFIELD TOWNSHIP — An act of criminal mischief to a Pleasant Hill Road property in Smithfield Township led to a suspect’s arrest on Dec. 16, 2022.
Pennsylvania State Police received a call informing them that a 34-year-old man — who has yet to be identified — was hitting the victim’s door with a baseball bat around 7:25 p.m., according to the police report.
Upon arrival to the scene, the man was arrested and taken into custody. The damaged door was valued at around $150 and the incident is classified as criminal mischief under $1,000, the police report shows.
Charges were field through the office of Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox. No further information has been presented at this time.
