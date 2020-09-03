A washed out bridge in Franklin Township helped a man get away from Towanda Borough and Pennsylvania State police on Aug. 2. However, he was unable to escape police during another incident, and now he faces multiple charges including felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer.
The pursuit began after Scott R. Kunkle, 36, drove past a Towanda Borough patrolman parked at the Frontier building, according to court documents. After the officer turned south – the same direction Kunkle was traveling on a black spray painted motorcycle – police said Kunkle sped up to as fast as 53 miles per hour before turning right onto State Street. Kunkle refused to stop after the officer activated the vehicle’s siren and lights, and reached speeds up to 72 miles per hour after blowing through a stop sign at the Western Avenue intersection. West of the Towanda Elementary School, Kunkle failed to negotiate a right hand corner and ended up traveling through two yards before returning to the roadway. Another officer came down from High School Hill Road and tried blocking the roadway, but Kunkle was able to get around him and onto Old Plank Road. Kunkle was also able to pass by a state police trooper sitting on Old Plank Road. The pursuit continued onto Burlington Turnpike and the then to Preacher Brook Road, which was closed off due to a bridge wash out. Police had to stop their pursuit after Kunkle jumped his motorcycle over the gravel piles used to stop traffic.
During the pursuit, a check of the motorcycle’s license plate came back with no records. Kunkle also dropped several pieces of mail from his jacket and saddlebag, which police were able to collect from the roadway later.
Two days later, Kunkle was arrested by Towanda Borough police after a state constable asked for police assistance at the intersection of Elizabeth Street and Merrill Parkway. Kunkle had tried to flee on foot, according to police, but was caught in the area of Washington Street.
Kunkle was found in possession of five clear plastic baggies with 4.3 grams of suspected methamphetamine and two hypodermic needles following the Aug. 4 incident. He was charged with felony manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver; misdemeanor intentional possession of a controlled substance by person not registered; and use/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Related to the pursuit, Kunkle faces 13 summary violations in addition to the felony fleeing or attempting to elude officer charge.
Kunkle is currently in the Bradford County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing for the pursuit was scheduled for Wednesday.
