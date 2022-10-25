TOWANDA — A man that was living in Towanda Borough now faces two counts of felony failure to register as a sex offender.
Steven Michael Brown, 29, allegedly failed to register with Pennsylvania State Police as a Tier II offender, according to court documents.
Tier II offenders must register twice a year for 25 years, according to state police’s website. Brown was supposed to update any changes to an address or phone number within three business days. The last time that Brown updated his registration was April 17, court documents show.
Police said that troopers were informed by the Bradford County Probation Department on June 30 that Brown was no longer living at his registered address on Second Street. The landlord didn’t find out Brown moved into the residence until after the lease was signed by the person that he was living with. When the landlord learned that Brown was a sex offender, they were evicted on May 2 and needed to leave by May 12.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $10,000.
A formal arraignment was held on Aug. 25 before President Judge Maureen T. Beirne. A plea hearing is scheduled for Oct. 31 at 2:45 p.m. with Judge Evan Williams III.
