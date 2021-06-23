WARREN TOWNSHIP — A man ended up being airlifted to Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital Saturday after crashing his motorcycle into a dog.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, 24-year-old Andrew Seeley was riding his Kawasaki Ninja east on Warren Center Road around 11:15 a.m. when a dog wandered into the road, causing the collision. Police noted that Seeley was driving at a safe speed.
Seeley sustained serious injuries and was flown from the scene by Guthrie Air.
