STEVENS TOWNSHIP — A man faces felony assault charges after striking another man with a gun and endangering others nearby in Stevens Township Tuesday.

Selvin Javier Lopez Rosales, 41, arrived at a stone quarry on Bradshaw Road and got into a verbal argument with the victim over money allegedly owed, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Rosales pulled a black handgun from his waistband and hit the victim on the side of the head with it.

