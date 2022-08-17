STEVENS TOWNSHIP — A man faces felony assault charges after striking another man with a gun and endangering others nearby in Stevens Township Tuesday.
Selvin Javier Lopez Rosales, 41, arrived at a stone quarry on Bradshaw Road and got into a verbal argument with the victim over money allegedly owed, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Rosales pulled a black handgun from his waistband and hit the victim on the side of the head with it.
He waved the gun around and said that he was “going to get his money or else,” according to court documents. Three people tried to separate him from the group, but he waved the gun around and began to pull the trigger. The gun made audio clicks as he pulled the trigger.
Police said that Rosales eventually left the scene and the people there were in fear for their lives due to his actions. Troopers later arrived around 11:51 a.m. and noticed redness on the victim’s head due to the assault.
Authorities later spoke with Rosales, who was not in possession of a firearm at that time, court documents show. Rosales told police that he saw money missing from his account. He accused the victim of having the money, so he “decided to attempt to reclaim some of his funds.” Rosales also alleged that the victim was in a relationship his wife, police said.
He said that he took his pistol with him to the scene of the incident for protection, police stated. Rosales alleged that he began to demand money from the victim when that individual “made a move for the firearm in Rosales’ possession,” according to court documents. He said that he waved the gun around in an attempt to keep distance from himself and the other people.
When police spoke with Rosales, he stated that he was afraid of getting in trouble for having the gun because he “didn’t have papers,” court documents show. He drove to a property on Appletree Lane and threw the gun into a pond.
Rosales faces charges that include felony aggravated assault: attempts to cause or causes bodily injury with deadly weapon, felony firearms not to be carried without a license, misdemeanor terroristic threats with intent to terrorize another, misdemeanor simple assault, summary harassment: subject other to physical contact and four counts of recklessly endangering another person.
He was remanded to the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $500,000. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Aug. 30 at 1 p.m. with Magisterial District Judge Fred Wheaton.
Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
