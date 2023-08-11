SAYRE — A Roulette man is in jail in lieu of $85,000 bail after he allegedly groped a woman and drove under the influence in Sayre.
According to Sayre Borough Police, Corbin W. Martin, 32, was charged with one count of indecent assault, a grade-two misdemeanor, one count of driving under the influence, an ungraded misdemeanor, and a number of summary offenses for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place in Sayre early Wednesday morning.
Police shared that officers received a call from the Dandy Mini Mart on Spring Street in Sayre of a woman in distress. After arriving at the mini mart and speaking with the person that made the call, they informed police that the woman was seated in the car out front.
Police observed a pick up truck leave the Best Western across the street and head north on Spring Street, police said. After the vehicle was stopped, an officer approached the car with the victim inside.
Police added that the victim was crying and visibly upset, stating that the male in the truck that just left the Best Western got into her vehicle and started touching her.
The victim informed police that she did not know the male and did not give him consent to touch her or enter her vehicle, police said.
The victim also stated that the male told her to go to the Best Western to “do things to him,” police said. She told the male that she did not want to do that.
The male then told her that he was only getting out of her vehicle if she gave him her number, to which she did and he then left the vehicle, police said.
Police shared that they identified the male as Martin and smelled an odor of alcohol when they approached the vehicle. Police noted that they also observed Martin to be exhibiting signs of intoxication.
Police added that after Martin opened the vehicle’s door, officers observed an open container of alcohol in a cup holder as well as a 12 pack of beer on the floor.
Martin was asked to exit the vehicle and was observed to have glassy eyes and an odor of alcohol on his breath, police said. Police also noted that Martin was unsteady on his feet.
After officers did not feel comfortable having Martin perform a field sobriety test due to his intoxication and their location being on a hill, he was advised that he was to be placed in custody for driving under the influence as well as the incident that occurred with the victim, police said.
Police added that after Martin asked officers what had happened at the gas station, he was advised of what he had allegedly done to the victim, police said.
Martin then stated that he did “enter the victim’s car and rubbed on her but when she seemed to get uncomfortable he stopped” and “she told him he could get in the car”, police said.
The victim stated that she never asked him to enter the vehicle and provided a written statement consistent with the verbal statement she provided at the scene, police said.
Police added that Martin refused to submit to a blood alcohol test.
Martin was arraigned on Wednesday before Magisterial District Judge Jonathan Wilcox.
Martin is scheduled to appear in court before Magisterial District Court Judge Larry Hurley on Aug. 15.
