generic Police

SAYRE — A Roulette man is in jail in lieu of $85,000 bail after he allegedly groped a woman and drove under the influence in Sayre.

According to Sayre Borough Police, Corbin W. Martin, 32, was charged with one count of indecent assault, a grade-two misdemeanor, one count of driving under the influence, an ungraded misdemeanor, and a number of summary offenses for his alleged involvement in an incident that took place in Sayre early Wednesday morning.