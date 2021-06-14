Man jailed after allegedly stealing graduation money, strangling victim

ULSTER TOWNSHIP – An Ulster Township man sits in the Bradford County Correctional Facility on $200,000 bail after he allegedly stole graduation money from an 18-year-old woman and strangled her when she confronted him about it over the weekend.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Christopher Michael Shulas, 45, had ransacked the victim’s room and stole $55. When she discovered what had been done, Shulas reportedly told her “have fun finding your money” before a confrontation broke out and Shulas choked her until she couldn’t breathe. She stumbled outside after Shulas stopped and passed out.
The incident was reported around 7:15 p.m. Saturday evening. Witnesses told police that Shulas fled into the woods with two sticks of homemade dynamite with BBs inside from a stash be had purchased three days prior. According to one of the witnesses, as referenced in the police report, Shulas had purchased the dynamite because “he had a warrant and needed to be prepared.”
A shelter in place order was issued to area residents for the overnight hours as police searched the area.
Shulas was eventually arrested Sunday, although the criminal complaint didn’t provide details about when or where police caught him. He arraigned on the felony charges of strangulation – applying pressure to throat and neck and facilitating weapons of mass destruction – alarm law enforcement organizations. He was also charged with the misdemeanors of simple assault, theft by unlawful taking – moveable property, and summary harassment – subject other to physical contact.
A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 7 before Magisterial District Judge Todd Carr.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.