MONROE TOWNSHIP — A man was killed and another was seriously injured following a Route 220 near the intersection with Kellogg Road in Monroe Township.
The crash happened around 12:15 p.m. Thursday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. Vincent J. Sabonis, 73, of Bristol, Pennsylvania, entered the road on an ATV in the north bound lane of Route 220 from “an improper location” in front of a heavy truck driven by 61-year-old Charles W. Swain of Granville Summit. Swain hit the ATV, lost control and overturned. Sabonis was pronounced dead by the Bradford County Coroner’s Office.
Swain was entrapped and required extrication. Swain was transported to the Guthrie Robert Packer Hospital with suspected serious injuries.
Traffic was detoured around the crash site throughout the afternoon.
